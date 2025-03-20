O’Brien named on Sigerson Cup ‘Team of the Year’

Fermanagh and Uninversity of Ulster Jordanstown player Fionan O’Brien has been named on the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Team of the Year.
15 standout players were selected with Devenish man O’Brien claiming the centre half-back position.
2024 Sigerson Cup winners UUJ were dethroned at the semi-final stage by eventual champions DCU in extra time, on a scoreline of 0-10 to 0-14.
GAA President Jarlath Burns, praised all 15 players, saying:
“My sincere congratulations to each player and their respective institutions on their successes in this season’s Championship and for their well-deserved selection to the Football Team of the Year.
“The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships provided immensely enjoyable viewing, thanks to the players’ dedication and talent.
“Those named in the team are wonderful representatives of their third-level institutions, and we look forward to honouring their accomplishments at a formal event later in the year.”
2025 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championship Football Team of the Year
- Killian Roche, UCD/Laois
- Niall Carolan, TU Dublin/Cavan
- Alex Gavin, DCU DÉ/Dublin
- Bryan Masterson, DCU DÉ/Longford
- Eoghan O’Connor Flanagan, DCU DÉ/Dublin
- Fionan O’Brien, UU/Fermanagh
- Ciarán Caulfield, DCU DÉ/Meath
- Ethan Dunne, DCU DÉ/Dublin
- Eoin McEvoy, UU/Derry
- Greg McEneaney, DCU DÉ/Dublin
- Barry McNulty, UCD/Leitrim
- Ryan O’Toole, UCD/Monaghan
- Tom Prior, DCU DÉ/Leitrim
- Jordan Morris, TU Dublin/Meath
- Cormac Egan, UCD/Offaly
