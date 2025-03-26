‘No point getting here if we do not go further’ – Hanna

Town player-manager Ryan Hanna is a doubt for Town as he continues recovering from a lingering leg injury.

Enniskillen Town United are little over 90 minutes from their first Junior Cup final in 16 years. Only St Oliver Plunkett II stand in their way, a supposed reserve side whose cup run tells a different story.

Tonight’s semi-final is more than just a shot at silverware — it’s a chance to rekindle the club’s proud history in this competition. The last time they lifted the trophy, in 2007, it was on this very pitch at Stangmore Park, the same venue for tonight’s showdown, with current captain Cathal Beacom among the winners.

The club’s last final appearance in 2009 ended in disappointment, but the 2024-25 squad could write a new chapter.

Ryan Hanna’s Town are riding a wave of momentum — 12 wins on the bounce, unbeaten in 15 — but he certainly isn’t letting the occasion shift their focus.

“I suppose our mentality is every week’s been a big week for us, that’s why we’ve been consistent up until now, but on paper, this is obviously big.

