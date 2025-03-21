New principal at St Michael’s College

APPOINTED... Cathal O'Connor has been appointed as the new principal of St Michael's College.

CATHAL O’Connor has been appointed as the new school principal of St Michael’s College in Enniskillen.

The Belleek man will take over from Mark Henry, who departed the position last month. St Michael’s College confirmed the news this afternoon.

“The Board of Governors of St. Michael’s College is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Cathal O’Connor BEd MSc MEd PQH as the new Principal of the College,” a post said.

“Mr. O’Connor has been a teacher in the College for 22 years as well as being a former pupil of the school.

“He takes on the role following the departure of Mr. Mark Henry who served the college with distinction for over 30 years including 10 years as principal.”

The statement also said that the teacher’s “wealth of experience” will benefit the school in the years ahead.

“Mr. O’Connor brings a wealth of experience across both the pastoral and curricular aspects of College life.

“This will be central to the continual development of St. Michael’s College, as a Catholic School, in the service of all our pupils and the wider community.”

