New local campaign to stamp down on misogyny

By Annie Flynn

“You have it. They have it. We all have it. The Power to Change.”

This is the strapline of a new campaign by the PSNI backed by police service of Fermanagh and Omagh to tackle gender-based violence.

Violence against women is a prevalent issue in Fermanagh with Six of the 42 females killed violently in the North over the past eight years coming from our small county despite it having the smallest population.

The ‘Power to Change’ campaign is calling on men to consider the impact their actions can have on woman and girls by challenging their attitudes and behaviours.

Targeted ads are being rolled out on social media, local buses, toilets, pubs and restaurants around Fermanagh in addition to digital posters and billboards.

The website houses information explaining inappropriate behaviours towards women and girls.

This can be perpetrated by friends, teammates,colleges and more. It can take place out in public, school, work or closer to home. It gives the public tools on how to recognise and address these behaviours safely and take a stand against them.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill showed her support, saying “I welcome the fact this campaign will encourage men and boys to think about the way they treat and talk to women so that they feel safe and respected.”

The website is broken up into individual sections all serving a different purpose. These include examples of abuse, looking at the impact abuse can have, how to step in if you are a bystander and being mindful of grey areas..

Interactive elements have also been included that immerse the user into a real life scenario’s providing guidance on how to reach a conclusion that takes a stand against misogynistic attitudes.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly also showed her support, she said, “I welcome the new ‘Power to Change’ campaign.

“The recent murders of women here are a tragic reminder of the consequences of toxic attitudes and the devastating harm caused by violence against women and girls.

“By working together, we can bring about the meaningful change we all want to see.”

Visit the website today https://powertochange.info/ and find out more on how we all have the Power to Change.