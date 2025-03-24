New charges against Fermanagh sex offender

NEW charges have been added to the case of a convicted sex-offender who is currently remanded in custody in relation to a huge catfishing and blackmail investigation.

Scott Toothill (35) from Gledarragh Park, Ederney, is charged with inciting prostitution, fraud by posing as a female and offering sexual services, blackmail, and concealing criminal property between August 2021 and November 2022.

There are potentially up to 450 alleged victims worldwide with a detective stating, “The volume of offending is greater than could ever have anticipated.”

Toothill is a registered sex-offender subject to indefinite registration and a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) which began in 2012 when he incited a child into sexual activity and attempted to facilitate child prostitution.

An application was made to release him into police custody for further questioning after which he was brought before Dungannon Magistrates Court and charged with raping a woman on a date between 3 and 10 December 2021.

It is further alleged he created and provided false identity details and caused a female to become a prostitute to make a gain for himself, between 1 November and 31 December 2021

A detective constable said the new charges could be connected.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remanded Toothill back into custody to appear again by video-link at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on 24 March.

When first arrested on the existing charges a detective explained Toothill was found with an unapproved phone and five SIM cards.

Analysis revealed he had posed as a female escort on various social media platforms using at least 12 different names and arranging payment for sexual services.

Some alleged victims were blackmailed with exposure if they didn’t pay.

He also allegedly tried to involve several females in prostitution.

Two females whose images and details were used by Toothill to set up fake accounts on escort websites, were “Caused great distress over the amount of sexual requests received.”

There are four alleged male victims paid Toothill after advertising sexual services however no meeting ever took place.

The detective said, “Analysis shows approximately £171,000 entering and leaving the defendant’s bank account, all believed to be from fraud and blackmail. He has employed the use of two co-accused to collect money on his behalf who take a small cut but the majority is transferred to the defendant. He has a high relevance record with a repeated pattern for around 15 years which has gradually grown more prolific.”

In 2009 he posed as a female to meet a male for oral sex, however the victim was struck on the head with a hammer and robbed.

In 2011 he claimed to be a model agent and attempted to engage four teenage females in pornographic photoshoots.

The detective said, “He cannot control his compulsive behaviour. He has concealed multiple mobile devices and SIM cards on numerous occasions. He was subject to the highest category of sex-offender management but was able to commit these offences regardless.”

Toothill is also suspected of an attack on a sex-worker who agreed to meet him “Under false pretences and was subjected to certain sexual acts over a number of days which she did not consent to.”

Bail has been refused multiple times refused with Toothill remaining in custody since arrest

The detective said, “This is a very complex case with 35 identified aliases. Bank accounts have also been used and it’s very complicated joining all the dots together to ensure what we do is accurate.”

