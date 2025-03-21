National recognition for popular Charlie’s Bar

THE owner of Enniskillen pub ‘Charlie’s Bar’ said they’re in “a privileged position” to serve local residents and customers after it was named as the ‘Northern Ireland Community Pub of the Year’.

The pub, located in Church Street, received national recognition when it claimed the top award at a ceremony at the House of Commons in Westminster, which celebrated the best in the industry.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting to leave with anything. It was a lovely ceremony and hearing the stories from publicans and what they’ve done was inspiring,” owner, Una Burns, told the ‘Herald.

“Granda [Charlie Burns], Dad [Gerry Burns] and our family and staff down the years have put the community at the heart of the business. We’re in a privileged position to contribute back and support the people that have supported us for over 80 years. It’s nice to be recognised for that.”

‘Charlie’s Bar’ rose to prominence following the release of a number of touching social media and TikTok videos, which captured the hearts of people across Ireland and the UK.

The Enniskillen bar, which was recognised with the ‘Landmark Achievement Award’ at the recent Fermanagh Herald Business Awards, remains committed to supporting the local community.

“Awards like these shines a light on the fact that pubs can be a source for good,” Ms Burns said.

“One of the messages that came through at the ceremony was the fact that pubs are the fabric for local communities. It’s nice to be recognised for giving back.”

