National nomination for Belmore Court

THE owner of the Belmore Court and Motel in Enniskillen has praised his housekeeping staff for “maintaining impeccable standards” at after they were nominated for a national award.

The housekeeping team at the local business were nominated for an award in the 75-room category at the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, to the delight of owner, Terry McCartney.

“We are incredibly proud of our housekeeping team for reaching the finals once again,” he said.

“Their dedication to maintaining impeccable standards and creating a welcoming environment for guests is commendable.

“This nomination reflects their work and passion for hospitality excellence,” Mr McCartney added.

The Belmore Court and Motel is certainly no stranger to picking up awards and accolades.

The Enniskillen-based hotel was recently named as the GuestRevu GREAT Awards in a competitive European category, with the ceremony held at the Tapa Tapa Wine Bar in London.

Belmore Court and Motel was the only Irish property nominated in this category, with the shortlist formed after 75,000 guest reviews were analysed by 55 countries from across Europe.

Terry McCartney, owner of the Belmore Court and Motel, was delighted with the hotel’s success.

“Receiving the GREATest Room Quality award is an extraordinary honour that validates our team’s commitment to excellence across our entire range of accommodations,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on offering exceptional quality rooms for every budget, from our standard self-contained rooms to superior and executive rooms and our exclusive lodge at Lough Erne.”

The Enniskillen hotelier has previously spoken out about the difficulties facing the industry.

“We got a good bit of corporate business, but the leisure business fell away a little bit,” he said.

“I would be more pessimistic. I think the rises in wages and National Insurance will put the squeeze on rates for us and we’d be concerned about the promotion of Fermanagh.”

