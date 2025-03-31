+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Multiple charges arise from Enniskillen incident

Posted: 2:50 pm March 31, 2025

A LISBELLAW man has appeared in court in relation to multiple charges from an incident last month.
Elvin Murl Higgins (45) from Tattygare Road is accused of assaulting a male, possessing a lock knife as a weapon, assaulting a police officer, stealing £5 worth of food from a shop and failing to provide a specimen of breath.
Offending is alleged to have occurred at a Centra shop at Dublin Road, Enniskillen on February 27.
A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Higgins on continuing bail to return to court on April 7.

