Mulhern and Reihill Cup quarter-final draws confirmed

Town captain Cathal Beacom during their Mulhern Cup win against Enniskillen Rangers in February.

The Mulhern Cup quarter-final draw was made on Wednesday night and threw up some interesting ties which will be played on March 29.

Enniskillen Town Utd have been drawn at home to play Magheraveely and Lisnaskea Rovers host Killen Rangers.

In an all-Tyrone clash, Beragh Swifts welcome Augher Stars and NFC Kesh travel to Drumquin Utd.

The semi-final lineup will see the winners of Enniskillen Town v Magheraveely play the winners of Lisnaskea Rovers and Killen Rangers. That game will be played on Wednesday, April 23.

The other semi-final, scheduled for Thursday, April 24, will be between the winners of Drumquin v NFC Kesh and the winners of Beragh v Augher.

The Reihill Cup quarter-finals are; Omagh Hospitals Reserves v Beragh Swifts Reserves, Mountfield Reserves v Lisbellaw United Reserves, Ardstraw Reserves/Augher Stars Reserves v Strathroy Harps Reserves and Killen Rangers Reserves v Fivemiletown United Reserves.

The semi-final draw is;

Mountfield Reserves/ Lisbellaw United Reserves v Omagh Hospitals Reserves/ Beragh Swifts Reserves

Ardstraw Reserves/Augher Stars Reserves /Strathroy Harps Reserves v Killen Rangers Reserves/Fivemiletown United Reserves.