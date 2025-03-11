+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Mother and Baby Homes inquiry deadline extended
IMPORTANT… The deadline into the Mother and Baby Institutions and Magdalene Laundries inquiry has been extended to May 1.

Mother and Baby Homes inquiry deadline extended

Posted: 11:14 am March 11, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE deadline has been extended for Fermanagh females who were “directly affected” by the Mother and Baby Institutions and Magdalene Laundries to share their stories and memories.

A public inquiry and financial redress programme has been set up by the Stormont Executive to support the many affected, with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council backing the scheme.

It has been reported around 140 people have contributed to the inquiry, which runs until May 1.

“The Executive Office has set up a statutory inquiry to investigate Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses and their pathways and practices,” said the Council.

“It was also agreed that financial redress should be paid to victims and survivors.

“The Executive Office wishes to hear from a wide range of interested people and organisations including those who have been directly affected.”

In 2015, the Irish Government set up the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation in to investigate deaths and misconduct in mother and baby homes, run by Catholic nuns.

The programme was set up after the bodies of up to 800 babies had been discovered in Tuam, Galway.

