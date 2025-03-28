Men who fled Fermanagh crash assault Good Samaritan

TWO Irvinestown men have been remanded after allegedly fleeing a collision and returning to assault a ‘good Samaritan’.

On Tuesday at Omagh Magistrates Court 21-year-old Jake Connors and 24-year-old William Connors, both of Sallys Wood, appeared via videolink following an overnight charge.

Both men face motoring charges, alongside assault.

Advertisement

The charges relate to an incident on March 23 when a report of a collision in Irvinestown was made to police around 7.30pm.

A female victim said that a black Chevrolet crashed into the rear of her vehicle both occupants fled the scene.

She said a ‘good samaritan’ stopped to check on her when the two men allegedly returned and assaulted the passer-by, resulting in the victim needing over 20 stitches in his mouth and swelling to his head.

Police found William in a garden, noting damage to items of furniture. He was breathalised and returned a reading of 63mg of alcohol in 100ml breath.

Jake was also found nearby but refused to give a sample of breath.

Deputy district judge Peter Prenter refused bail for both men due to risk of further offending and not having an address, and adjourned the case to Enniskillen Magistrates Court on April 14.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition