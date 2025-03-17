Man to stand trial on child sex abuse charges

A 34-year-old man is to stand trial on charges relating to alleged child sexual abuse.

Martin Thomas Starrs from Edergoole Road, Fintona faces three counts each of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Standing on the dock of Dungannon Crown Court, he pleaded not to each charge put to him.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on dates between 13 February 2018 and 12 February 2020.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing at which a defence barrister advised the trial is likely to last around a week

Judge Brian Sherrard remanded Starrs on £500 bail to return to court on 19 March when a trial date is to be fixed.

