Man in court tomorrow after Enniskillen pub break-in

Posted: 8:37 pm March 19, 2025

A man is due in court tomorrow in connection with a break-in at an Enniskillen pub yesterday morning.

Police have charged a 37-year-old man following the burglary at a bar on Old Tempo Road.

He has been charged with offences including burglary (non-dwelling) and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

The man is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

