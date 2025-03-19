Man in court tomorrow after Enniskillen pub break-in

A man is due in court tomorrow in connection with a break-in at an Enniskillen pub yesterday morning.
Police have charged a 37-year-old man following the burglary at a bar on Old Tempo Road.
He has been charged with offences including burglary (non-dwelling) and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
Advertisement
The man is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court tomorrow.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 8:37 pm March 19, 2025