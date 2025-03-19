Man arrested following burglary at Enniskillen bar

A MAN has been arrested following a burglary at a bar in Enniskillen in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

“Police in Enniskillen have arrested a 37 year old man following an early morning burglary at a bar in the town,” a Police statement read.

“Shortly before 5am on Tuesday 18 March, police responded to an alarm activation at the premises on Old Tempo Road.

“Upon arrival officers found entry had been gained by smashing through glass in a rear door.

They established that the burglar had made off from the premises with a number of bottles of alcohol.”

The Police are appealing for information to help with their enquiry.

“Subsequent police enquiries led officers to identify a possible suspect, who was arrested a short time later. He remains in police custody at present,” the statement added.

“Anyone with information that could assist police can contact officers on 101, quoting reference 276 18/03/25.”

