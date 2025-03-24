+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Major disruption at schools throughout Fermanagh
Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen

Major disruption at schools throughout Fermanagh

Posted: 9:37 am March 24, 2025

MAJOR disruption has been caused in three schools in Fermanagh this morning (Monday) following numerous reports of a security alert.

Erne Integrated College, Enniskillen Royal Grammar School and Enniskillen Integrated Primary School and Nursery were all caught up in the alert, with the Police attending one of the schools.

“Due to a security alert this morning, traffic around the school and Erne Integrated Primary is extremely backed up,” a post from Erne Integrated College read.

“We are open as normal, after the all clear was given by the PSNI.”

It has also been reported that a number of schools in Tyrone and across the North have also been affected.

The Police has been contacted for information.

