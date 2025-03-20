Local wrestlers excel at Enniskillen event

Devenish College was the venue for top-tier wrestling action as athletes from across both Northern and Southern Ireland converged for the annual St. Patrick’s Wrestling Tournament.

Hosted by Erne Wrestling Club, the event delivered a day of intense competition, showcasing both seasoned wrestlers and emerging talents eager to make their mark on the mat.

With multiple weight classes in play, each match brought its own level of drama, skill, and determination, with local wrestlers leaving everything on the mat in pursuit of victory.

Tomas Gormley and Luca Whittaker claimed gold at the event while local competitiors Darragh Love, Tylan Whittaker, Marcus Gormley and Jamie Edgar all finished with silver medals.

Erne Wrestling Club’s efforts in organising the event were supported by dedicated volunteers, whose contributions helped ensure the day ran smoothly.

A special mention goes to Stuart Baker (NI & Barbarians) for refereeing, as well as William Baker (Barbarians) and Walton Hart (Chum Sut Tigers) for their work at the judging table.

Trevor, Ken, and Alex were also on hand throughout the day, offering support, stepping into the coach’s chair, and keeping a watchful eye on the athletes.

Kudos to Carole, Erne Wrestling’s social media superstar, who helped promote the event and spread the word.

Erne Wrestling’s head coach, Bruce Irwin went the extra mile to put on a well-structured competition, providing athletes with valuable mat time and experience in a competitive setting.