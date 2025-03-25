Lifetime Achievement Award for Dónal Lunny

TRADITIONAL musician Dónal Lunny has received a Lifetime Achievement Award to recognise his commitment to bringing around a “shift of gear in Irish music” over the past decades.

The 77-year-old who has strong links and family living in Enniskillen is regarded by many as a pioneering light in Irish traditional musician, performing with some of the country’s top bands.

Lunny, who is credited with helping Irish folk legend Christy Moore get involved in music, has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards in Dublin.

“Dónal was central to a shift of gear in Irish music,” Head of RTÉ Radio 1, Peter Woods, said.

“He defined much of the music of a generation at a time when traditional music was not mainstream and was almost subversive.”

Lunny has been involved with some of Ireland’s leading bands including Planxty, the Bothy Band, Moving Hearts, Coolfin and Mozaik, picking up a number of awards and accolades along the way.

“His contribution to that music sits alongside a career as a producer and collaborator across genres and as a true innovator,” Mr Woods explained.

“Dónal has done this without losing sight of the integrity of the music. What he has turned his hand to he has enhanced. It is a real honour for RTÉ Radio 1 to be associated with this award.”

The Enniskillen-linked traditional musician recently shared his strong relationship with Christy Moore, which stemmed from them playing together with renowned band ‘Planxty’.

“I had a guitar before Christy [Moore]. I became really interested in the guitar for the chords and I got interested in it that way,” Lunny previously said.

“It lit a fuse and I remember Christy [Moore] was interested in songs at the time and he used to come round and we’d investigate songs together.

“I was able to show him a few cords, I was about two months ahead of him on the guitar.”

