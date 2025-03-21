+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAALeague promotion within Fermanagh hurlers’ grasp
Fermanagh senior hurling manager, Joe Baldwin

League promotion within Fermanagh hurlers’ grasp

Posted: 12:28 pm March 21, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

It’s a season-defining game this Saturday in Abbottstown when Fermanagh take on Lancashire in the final round of the Allianz National Hurling League.

A win will ensure the Ernemen promotion and a place in the league final in Croke Park, but there’s to be no mention of Croker until the final whistle sounds on Saturday and Fermanagh has collected the points, says manager Joe Baldwin;

“If we win the game we go up, which was obviously the goal, and it gets you through to a league final against Louth, which I believe is going to be played in Croke Park. We’ve banned the talk of Croke Park this week because we just want to concentrate on Lancashire.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Baldwin hoping for ‘redemption’ across the Irish Sea St Michael’s retain Corn Dé Danann hurling title O’Brien named on Sigerson Cup ‘Team of the Year’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:28 pm March 21, 2025
Top
Advertisement