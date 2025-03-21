League promotion within Fermanagh hurlers’ grasp

It’s a season-defining game this Saturday in Abbottstown when Fermanagh take on Lancashire in the final round of the Allianz National Hurling League.

A win will ensure the Ernemen promotion and a place in the league final in Croke Park, but there’s to be no mention of Croker until the final whistle sounds on Saturday and Fermanagh has collected the points, says manager Joe Baldwin;

“If we win the game we go up, which was obviously the goal, and it gets you through to a league final against Louth, which I believe is going to be played in Croke Park. We’ve banned the talk of Croke Park this week because we just want to concentrate on Lancashire.”

