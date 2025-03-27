Lakelanders successful at Lisburn Future Challenge Gala

Ten junior members of Enniskillen Lakelanders competed in the fourth meet of the Swim Ulster Future Challengers series at the Lagan Valley Leisureplex, Lisburn on Saturday, returning with several medals and personal bests.

Leah Bannon (13) achieved two new personal best times (PBs) in the 100m individual medley and the 50m freestyle, placing 3rd in her age group in both events. Leah also swam well in the 100m breaststroke, placing 7th in her age group.

Holly Barkley (14) had three strong swims, finishing third in her age group in the challenging 200m IM with a strong -4 second PB. Holly also had a top-five finish in her age group in the 50m freestyle and maintained her entry time in the 100m breaststroke.

Anna May Hill (14) had a great gala coming second in her age group in the 50m freestyle where she secured a new PB. Anna May also placed 7th in her age group in the 100m IM, again achieving a new PB.

Joshua Hill (12) had two impressive swims, placing first in his age group in the 50m breaststroke. He also dropped 3.5 seconds off his PB in the 50m freestyle to achieve a second-place finish.

Jakub Mikiewicz Lumayad (11) won two bronze time-banded medals, after placing first in his age group in the 100m freestyle and second in the 100m breaststroke. Jakub also maintained his entry time and placed second in his age group in the 100m IM event.

Ella Neal (13) came first in her age group in the 100 IM, dropping 3.32secs off her PB. Ella also placed third in the 100m freestyle maintaining her PB.

Kealan Rice (12) placed third in his age group in the 50m freestyle and 10th in the 100m IM.

Maia Rolston-McAuliffe (11) enjoyed two second-place finishes, in the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke, dropping over five seconds off her PB in the breaststroke event and she swam well in the 100m IM, placing 9th in her age group.

Natalie Swidani (12) won a bronze time-banded medal in the 100m freestyle and came second in her age group. Natalie also won her heat well and placed fifth in her age group in the 100m breaststroke where she knocked almost eight seconds off her PB.

Finley Walker-Leonard (14) dropped 10 seconds off his time in the 50m freestyle to finish second in his age group. He also took eight seconds off his time in the 100m IM, finishing fourth and took almost four seconds off his 100m breaststroke to place 6th.

Many of the swimmers will compete in this weekend’s National Minor Schools’ Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.