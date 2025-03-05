Lack pupils could be transferred to Kesh

PUPILS from Lack Primary School, which is due to close this year, could be transferred to Kesh Primary School, the Education Authority has confirmed.

Following a brief reprieve from closure last year, in January parents and the community received the devastating news that the primary school would be close at the end of this school year.

News the last schoolday at Lack PS would be on August 31, 2025 left the local teachers, parents, children, staff and the wider community “disappointed and disheartened,” according to chair of the school’s board of governors, Cllr Rosemary Barton.

“While the wellbeing of teachers, staff, and pupils is the number one priority at present, it is hoped that the transition from a functioning school to a closed school will be carried out with sensitivity and grace,” said Cllr Barton.

Now the Education Authority (EA) has stated it is working to ensure that happens.

In a letter due to be delivered to the March meeting of the Council, Cynthia Currie, interim director of education at the EA said the body was “conscious of the impact of this decision [to close] and is supporting the school community through the process.”

“The Education Authority is working collaboratively with both Lack Primary School and other schools to ensure the transfer of pupils is managed with minimal disruption to parents and pupils,” said Ms Currie.

“Area planning officers have been in continuous communication with the principal and have met with parents and staff.”

She added, “In respect to available places in nearest available schools, officers are working with local principals and have particularly engaged with Kesh Primary School to ensure places are available to meet parental preference.”

The decision to close the school, which is located on the Tirwinny Road, was taken after the school’s enrolment figures dropped from 39 pupils to 22, below the minimum threshold of 105 pupils for a rural primary school.

Speaking in January, Cllr Barton said the closure of Lack PS was part of a wider worrying trend.

“There is an acute awareness that the present Northern Ireland Education budget falls short of the many demands made upon it from numerous strands within the educational system, particularly those sectors receiving preference,” said Cllr Barton.

“As a result there are casualties of which the small rural schools, the heart and soul of many rural communities, find themselves at the unforgiving end of such cuts.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007