Lack of housing contributing to Fermanagh homelessness

THE shortage of available housing and cost-of-living crisis are “significant and constant issues” locally which are resulting in a growing number of people living on the streets in Fermanagh.

There has been a growing number of people in the North who have found themselves homeless, with cross-border charity ‘Depaul’ pledging to support people who are in major need.

“More than 450 people receive support daily across our temporary accommodation [in Ireland] and our community outreach services,” the group’s CEO, David Carroll, said in a statement.

“While the daily challenges have fluctuated, lack of housing continues to be a significant and constant issue, coupled with the health inequalities and challenges for the population we serve.”

Local woman, Emma DeSouza, has been calling for greater support for homeless people. She feels that the Northern Ireland Executive needs to be more proactive in its local measures.

“The Good Friday Agreement includes the right to decent, safe housing,” Ms DeSouza said.

“The Citizens’ Forum on Housing will examine these key issues, and more broadly barriers to access and affordability.”

The Housing Executive has also committed to supporting people who are homeless.

“We recognise the importance of inclusion and good relations in helping people sustain their tenancies and build strong communities,” Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long, said.

“We know this is more important than ever when we continue to face challenges in the housing sector with ongoing demand for social housing and homelessness services.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007