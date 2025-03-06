Lack man accused of domestic abuse charge

A LACK man has appeared in court in relation to an alleged domestic abuse offence.

William Charles James Scanlon (54) from Main Street is accused of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour likely to cause a woman to suffer physical or psychological harm.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on February 5.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Scanlon on continuing bail to return to court on March 10.

