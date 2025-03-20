+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineKesh man charged with death of Lisnaskea father

Kesh man charged with death of Lisnaskea father

Posted: 9:53 am March 20, 2025

A KESH man has been charged with careless driving causing the death of popular Lisnaskea man John Woods.

James Walmsley (41) of Ardvarney Road, Tullycallrick is charged in connection with an incident on Water Street in Lisnaskea on March 4, 2022.

Walmsley was due before Enniskillen Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday) for a preliminary enquiry (PE) on the charges, however defence barrister Ciaran Roddy requested a short adjournment. Mr Roddy said the Woods family had been informed of the request.

Advertisement

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) put forward no objections to the adjournment application.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the PE until April 8.

Related posts:

Pair accused of not paying for meal in Enniskillen FLASHBACK FRIDAY…Young Farmers party Armstrong calls for improved dog breeding welfare

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:53 am March 20, 2025
Top
Advertisement