Kesh man charged with death of Lisnaskea father

A KESH man has been charged with careless driving causing the death of popular Lisnaskea man John Woods.

James Walmsley (41) of Ardvarney Road, Tullycallrick is charged in connection with an incident on Water Street in Lisnaskea on March 4, 2022.

Walmsley was due before Enniskillen Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday) for a preliminary enquiry (PE) on the charges, however defence barrister Ciaran Roddy requested a short adjournment. Mr Roddy said the Woods family had been informed of the request.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) put forward no objections to the adjournment application.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the PE until April 8.