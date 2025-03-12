Kelly Lynch’s mother’s quest for answers a year on

A YEAR has passed since the tragic death of Kelly Lynch, and her mother remains steadfast in her quest for answers.

In a heartfelt appeal, she is urging anyone with information to come forward to help shed light on the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s passing.

Julieanne Lynch has shared the current status of the investigation.

“At the moment the investigation is currently under a peer review with a Detective Superintendent in Dublin and his team so they are in the middle of going through the case file looking for any lines of enquiry that should have been followed. They are also conducting their own testing of Kelly’s clothing and shoes,” Julieanne told the ‘Herald.

“With regards to the guards in Monaghan, they haven’t been really in contact with us.”

Julieanne is currently looking at getting a court order to Apple to release Kelly’s phone data.

“The guards said that Kelly’s case wasn’t criminal so that’s why they never pinged Kelly’s phone or triangulated it or tried to do any further forensic testing on it. We just know that from Kelly’s phone bill and various other things there was a lot of activity on her phone even when Kelly was deceased,” she said.

Continuing, she said, “We want to be able to go into her phone, look at the kind of messages or whatever was sent over social media, that led up to her death, for us to get a better picture of what occurred.”

Since Kelly’s death Julieanne has been very active on social media, posting weekly about Kelly’s death and how it has impacted her family.

“My following has been growing and I do have thousands of people behind me and I have the support of Fiona Donohoe. She is very much behind me in my campaign for getting justice for Kelly and even just raising the awareness of the profile of Kelly’s death.

“There is still so many people here in the North who have never heard of Kelly’s death and I just question why was it so below the radar on the media and why have there been no appeals for information,” she added.

Ms Lynch is appealing for anyone who was in Monaghan on March 16 last year to come forward with any information they have no matter how small.

“I have so many questions and if more and more people will get behind me and are supporting us the more Kelly’s profile will be raised and I think that every family is entitled to a thorough investigation into the death of their child and no stone should ever be left unturned. Any parent in my position would be doing the exact same,” she added.

“I want to appeal for anybody who was in Monaghan, if anybody seen anything at all, anything that they might assume may be nothing, it could be significant information for us. If they could come to us or go to Monaghan Garda Station and you don’t even have to go in and give a statement, you could go in and talk to somebody anonymously.

“If there is anything that anybody knows, we need something, we really need the help from the public,” she concluded.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.