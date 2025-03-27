John West to honour Fermanagh’s Féile ‘unsung heroes’

John West, proud sponsors of the GAA’s under-15 annual Féile Peile na nÓg (football) and Féile na nGael (camogie and hurling) competitions wants to honour Fermanagh’s unsung heroes’ of Féile as part of its celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the partnership.

To mark the hugely successful decade long collaboration, it brought together parents with current and future stars at the launch in Croke Park of John West Féile 2025.

Féile veterans and John West Féile 2025 Ambassadors, inter-county players Aoife Donohue, Galway (camogie); Cork’s Patrick Horgan (hurling), Niall Morgan, Tyrone (Gaelic football) and Dublin LGFA’s Carla Rowe were joined by their parents as well as parents and players across all four codes from Whitehall Colmcille GAA Club.

“In this special year for John West we want to honour the parents and coaches who ensure thousands of young players are brought together annually in celebration of the GAA’s community ethos through underage competition,” said John West Ireland Head of Marketing, Anne-Claire Monde.

John West will be inviting past and present players to nominate and win prizes for their parents. The campaign will see activities in SuperValu Stores and on Today FM’s Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis in June.

“Throughout its sponsorship of Féile, John West has focused on the importance of natural, tasty nutrition in fuelling families, whilst encouraging teenagers to participate in Gaelic games and enjoy an active, healthy lifestyle,” she said.

“John West Féile is, for many players, their first time to compete in a national competition. We have always been focused on ensuring a positive experience for players, parents and coaches who make such a valuable contribution to ensure it is so special.”

The importance of accessible, quality healthy meal options was stressed at the event where John West unveiled its new range of natural protein tuna salads, containing 29g of natural protein, as part of its latest nutrition campaign.

The company is to promote better, healthier lunch options, stating that fish is a nutritious and convenient – yet often forgotten – alternative to processed, salty, less healthy choices.

“Many popular lunch and snack options are high in calories, salt and sugar, but John West tuna products are a healthier choice and a much better alternative, providing taste, convenience and quality.

“Tuna is high in natural protein and low in calories. It provides other key nutrients we are lacking, such as vitamin D.”

In the 10-years of John West’s sponsorship of Féile, the competition has grown to become one of the biggest underage sporting events in Europe.

This year’s John West Féile na nGael national division one finals will take place at Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence in Ferns on Saturday, June 21.

The 2025 John West Féile Peile na nÓg national division one finals will take place at the Derry GAA Centre of Excellence at Owenbeg a week later on Saturday, June 28.

In 2024, over 400 teams, comprising 9,000 players competed in the final stages alone. Féile na nGael has been in existence since 1971, while Féile Peile na nÓg will mark 43 years this year.

For a third year, John West will partner with SuperValu to promote John West Féile in stores across the country, as retailers continue to recognise the popularity of the competition.

Regional finals in all four codes for Division 2 and 3 sides will also take place on the second last Saturday in June (Féile na nGael) and the last Saturday of that month (Féile Peile na nÓg), at venues nationwide.

Féile na nGael county competitions will be played over the month of April, with Féile Peile na nÓg county competitions taking place over the month of May.

Uachtarán CLG, Jarlath Burns, said John West Féile is an integral and very important part of the GAA calendar.

“It has nurtured a wonderful enthusiasm for our games and has been the making of many friendships and memories,” he said.

“Generations have experienced the joy of being a part of Féile na nGael and Féile Peile na nÓg. I look forward to seeing that tradition continue this year.

“Our thanks to John West for their support in the promotion of this competition and to the national organising committee for their work on John West Féile 2025.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Trina Murray, highlighted John West Féile’s emphasis on fun, friendship and participation.

“Players will make new friends and re-connect with old friends. John West Féile will once again provide young players with lifelong memories.”

Brian Molloy, Uachtarán of The Camogie Association, said the concept of John West Féile na nGael has thrived through the invaluable contribution of parents and coaches.

“I hope John West Féile 2025 will be a positive experience both on and off the field for everyone involved and I would like to pay tribute to the volunteers who make such a valuable contribution to make it so special.”