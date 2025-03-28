Irvinestown shooting case returned for trial

A CASE involving a shooting incident in Irvinestown which police believe may have been the result of a retaliation over perceived lack of justice for an assault, has been return for trial.

Appearing for a committal hearing were Paul Sweeney (26) from Railway Park, Kesh and Terence John Maughan (33) from Townhill Park, Irvinestown are jointly charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Sweeney is further accused of having ammunition in suspicious circumstances as well as possessing the drugs cocaine and Pregabalin. Offending is alleged to have occurred on June 28. A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

The accused spoke only to confirm their identities and that they understood the charges. They declined to call witnesses or give evidence on their own behalf at this stage in proceedings. Judge McSorley remanded them on continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on April 15.

A detective constable previously explained that on the evening in question the two male injured parties were walking along a road in Irvinestown when they observed a white van drive past. They recognised Sweeney in the passenger seat, and while they knew the driver to see they didn’t know his name.

The van turned and drove past the men again, but this time Sweeny put his right hand outside the window and pointed a pistol at them. They saw “an orange flash followed by a loud band” and both fell to the ground although were uninjured. Police traced the van Sweeney address and another male, who turned out to be Maughan. Both were arrested and the driver was later released on bail. Sweeney was charged, replying after caution “It’s a joke.”

A search of the house revealed an empty box for airsoft Smith and Wesson handgun and fired, but intact black 9mm round. In a nearby field, a small empty gun box was found along with a box of blank ammunition of the same brand recovered from the house. When Sweeney was searched a small bag powder and tablets were found in his hooded top. While accepting the drugs, he denied all other matters during interview and couldn’t account for the items found in the house.

Following consideration the judge decided bail could be granted which he set at £500 and ordered Sweeney to reside at an address approved by police, with; electronic tagging and a curfew from 10pm to 8am. He was also banned from entering County Fermanagh except for court appearances. Meanwhile Maughan appeared in court separately earlier this year and also remanded on bail.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007