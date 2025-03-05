+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Irvinestown man set to contest car damage charge

Posted: 2:20 pm March 5, 2025

AN IRVINESTOWN man is to contest a charge of criminal damage which allegedly occurred on May 6 2024.
Vincent Abraham (40) from Richland Park is accused of damaging a car belonging to a male.
A defence solicitor entered a not guilty plea to the charge on the defendant’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.
District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 10 when a contest date is to be fixed.

