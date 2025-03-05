Irvinestown man set to contest car damage charge

AN IRVINESTOWN man is to contest a charge of criminal damage which allegedly occurred on May 6 2024.

Vincent Abraham (40) from Richland Park is accused of damaging a car belonging to a male.

A defence solicitor entered a not guilty plea to the charge on the defendant’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 10 when a contest date is to be fixed.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007