Investigation into potential pollution near Enniskillen

INVESTIGATIONS are underway at Enniskillen Bus Station following a viral video suggested that chemicals are running from the bus station into Lough Erne.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by Paul Flynn, expressed concern after white foam was spotted in the lough and also around the buses parked in the station, indicating that the buses had been washed outside and the excess chemicals then run into the water.

The man making the video was concerned about the welfare of the animals who live in that area, such as ducks, swans and other birds.

In the video Mr Flynn said, “They are washing all their buses in there, but what I have noticed, this is where the ducks be and all the birdlife. The swans be on the outflow where there is foam.”

In the caption he says, “It looks like washing detergent flows into the Lough from bus depot.”

The Herald’ contacted Translink asking if they were aware of this, if their buses are meant to be washed inside and if they can prove that the chemicals are not harmful to local wildlife.

A Translink spokesperson said, “Translink is committed to protecting and enhancing the local environment.

“We are aware of the recent social media post and can confirm an investigation is currently underway”.

