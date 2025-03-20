Hundreds more houses planned for Enniskillen

PLANNERS have recommended granting permission for yet another major housing development in an area of Enniskillen where hundreds of new homes are already proposed.

The latest plans are for almost 200 new dwellings at Rossorry Church Road in the county town. Of these, there will be 48 detached houses, 86 semi-detatched, 13 townhouses and 48 apartments.

Councillors are due to have their say on the development at tonight’s planning committee meeting (Wednesday, March 19). Council planners have recommended they give it a green light, albeit with a number of strict conditions.

The proposed site is located 200m east of 123 Rossorry Church Road, at Drumlyon and Coleshill. Located within a zoned residential area, it will be bordered to its north by The Limes and to its south by Ferney Rise and Galliagh Park.

If passed, it will be the second development of a similar size to get the green light in the nearby area, after planning was renewed for the 200-home development at the site of the old Grosvernor Barracks at Coleshill last year.

In their report, the planners note the proposal was for “a quality and sustainable residential environment respectful of the surrounding context and character of the site.”

They added environmental features have been carefully considered, and those who had responded to the consultation on the plans were “largely content.”

During that consultation process a number of concerns were raised, such as regarding potential flooding or the impact on native flora and fauna. In their report, the planners addressed these issues, outlining how they were either resolved or in the process of being resolved.

“There is capacity available at the receiving wastewater treatment works, but there are network capacity issues connecting to the system,” the planners wrote, for example.

“NI Water’s consultation has also raised issue with the impact on water supply. The developer has been in contact with NIW outside the planning process.

“On this basis, the application is progressed to recommendation, subject to conditions and the mitigation measures.”

Another concern involved the potential impact on traffic in town, with respondents noting the area already experienced high levels of congestion, particularly at the junction of Rossorry Church Road and the Loughshore Road.

The combined impact with the planned development at Grosvenor Barracks was also noted.

“Until a bypass is constructed, it is argued that further development in this area will only exacerbate traffic delays and accessibility issues,” the planners noted.

They added, in response, “While it is acknowledged that any new development will contribute to increased traffic flow, DFI Roads has review the proposal and has not identified any significant road safety or congestion concerns that would justify refusal.”

In conclusion, the planners recommended the application is granted, on the provision a total of 16 conditions are met. These were outlined in detail in the report.

