NFC Kesh player-manager Ryan Campbell welcomes Darren Higginbotham (right). Picture: NFC Kesh

Higginbotham takes up role with NFC Kesh

Posted: 2:39 pm March 7, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
NFC Kesh have appointed former Irvinestown Wanderers manager Darren Higginbotham as their first-team coach/assistant manager. The announcement was made on social media on Friday morning. 

Higginbotham will work with player-manager Ryan Campbell as they continue to chase league leaders Enniskillen Town Utd and second-placed Tummery Athletic.

In a statement, Campbell said; “We are very excited to have Higgy on board and we’re both really looking forward to working together. He has an excellent footballing brain and his expertise and enthusiasm will really push the club and the first team forward.”

As well as his recent managerial experience with Wanderers, Higginbotham has coached the County Fermanagh Super Cup side, Enniskillen Rangers and Ballinamallard United Reserves.

In a management team reshuffle Nigel Beatty, Shane O’Brien and Tony Glenn have left their roles at Kesh and the club statement said;

“We thank all three for their considerable efforts in their time at the club.”

Higginbotham’s first game with Kesh is tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon when they travel to Strathroy Harps for the second round of the Mulhern Cup.

