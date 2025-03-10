Heaton to sell out Fermanagh venue

THE Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen has confirmed that “extra seating has just been released” due to popular demand for a concert by multi-million chart selling singer Paul Heaton.

Local social media went into a frenzy after the English singer announced that he’s stopping off at the Enniskillen venue on Thursday, March 27, to the delight of his many local fans in Fermanagh.

The Ardhowen Theatre has confirmed its extending its capacity to cope with the huge demand.

“Extra seating has just been released. These are the very last tickets available,” the venue said.

Heaton made his mark on the music scene when he was part of indie rock band ‘The Housemartins’ who were a hugely popular band in the 1980s.

He also was a member of the ‘Beautiful South’ group.

The 62-year-old from Cheshire has released a number of award-winning tracks and he has headlined performances across Europe, including a special concert at the Glastonbury Festival.

The Ardhowen Theatre is looking forward to welcoming Heaton to the venue later this month.

“We’re pleased to announce a series of intimate Irish shows as Paul [Heaton] continues in his mission to play all 32 counties of Ireland during his career,” a spokesperson for the singer said.

“[Paul also aims to] become the first major chart star to achieve the feat.”

