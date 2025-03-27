Health regulator pays tribute to Fermanagh campaigners

LEADING THE FIGHT... The head of the health regulator has praised the work of SWAH campaigners, SOAS.

THE HEALTH regulator has spoken out in praise for the work of Fermanagh campaigners, Save Our Acute Services (SOAS).

Speaking at a recent meeting of the Stormont Health Committee, chief executive of Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) Briege Donaghy, said she was in regular contact with SOAS members.

Ms Donaghy had been asked about the disappointment felt by both SOAS and the local public about the findings of the RQIA review into the pathways associated with the removal of emergency general surgery from the SWAH, which was published earlier this year.

Many in the local community, including SOAS, have questioned how that review found no immediate patient safety issues as a result of the pathways associated with the change of service.

It was put to Ms Donaghy that SOAS had been “fighting admirably” for local services here in Fermanagh, a sentiment she agreed with.

“I have met the SOAS group many, many times. I met them a couple of weeks ago after the report was published, they came up to the RQIA headquarters, as they have several times, and we spent a couple of hours together,” said Ms Donaghy.

“Myself and Dr Miriam McCarthy met Jimmy and Helen and Fr D’Arcy. As always, they were really respectful, provided lots of information and their evidence to us, they did a huge amount of work for it.

“We’ve a huge amount of respect for the SOAS group, and other lobby groups, people put a huge amount of time into all of that.”

Ms Donaghy said she had received SOAS’s formal response to the RQIA report, and she would continue to stay in contact with the campaign regarding local concerns.

“What I’ve tried to say to the SOAS group is, I can understand your concerns, absolutely,” she continued.

“All of the things you’re saying we understand. But what we want to make sure is there is evidence there, made available to you, to let you make a decision about this.

“Making claims about wanting to hold a local service, there is no difficulty with that, people hold those views. But what’s important now is to put the evidence in place so people can be assured.

“And not just the campaign group but, as I always say, the quietly concerned. Those who don’t campaign, those who sit at home and just worry about it.”

