Green light for major Fermanagh tourism development

IN THE PIPELINE... An artist’s impression of how the new walking trails will look at Lough Navar.

A MAJOR new development at one of Fermanagh’s most popular tourist attractions is one step closer to reality after planning permission was granted for the exciting project.

As previously revealed by the ‘Herald, plans are underway for a multi-million pound development at Lough Navar Forest Park and the Magho Cliff Viewpoint. These plans include a new visitors centre, new parking, new walking trails, picnic amenities and improved access.

Popular with locals and visitors alike, the stunning scenery of Lough Navar attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

The site is run by the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, and its team have been working closely with locals in the Derrygonnelly area on the exciting plan.

At last month’s Council’s planning committee, three separate applications were lodged regarding the project, covering the walking trails, parking plans, and the building of the new visitors centre.

All three applications passed without issue in the chamber, on the condition any work on the project is carried outside the bird breeding season, to protect the local eco system.

Among those to add their support to the applications was Cllr Anthony Feely, who proposed or seconded all three recommendations.

Speaking to the ‘Herald previously, when the plans were first published, Cllr Feely welcomed the proposals.

“I think that this will be a major boost to the local community and also to the many tourists to the county as well. It’s certainly a very positive step forward in the right direction,” he said.

