Gold for Kelly as Mount Lourdes are crowned champions

It was a weekend to remember for all the Fermanagh athletes competing at the National Schools’ Championships in Galway but it was particularly memorable for the Mount Lourdes Minor Girls’ team that retained the title, after the school first won it last year.
The Minor Girls’ gold medal was also won by Mount Lourdes star Kate Kelly who finished the 2000m race in a time of 7:14, becoming the first female from the county to win the prestigious title.
To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.
