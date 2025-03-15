Glynn grabs another medal as Reds capture league cup

Cliftonville's Michéal Glynn (second from right) with the 2025 League Cup trophy

Derrygonnelly’s Micheál Glynn played his part in Cliftonville’s BetMcLean Cup triumph on Sunday, coming off the bench late in extra-time to help see out a 1-0 victory over Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Reds permanently from Larne in August, celebrated his first League Cup winners’ medal as Joe Gormley’s 99th-minute strike from Ryan Corrigan’s cross secured Cliftonville’s seventh BetMcLean Cup title — and their first since 2022.

Glynn previously won two league titles with Larne but now adds cup success to his growing list of honours, having made 24 league appearances so far this season.