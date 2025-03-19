Gardaí issue appeal over Kelly Lynch death

GARDAÍ have issued an appeal to the Fermanagh public for information on the death of Kelly Lynch.

The body of Ms Lynch, a much-loved 23-year-old from Lisnaskea, was found in the Ulster Canal in Monaghan on St Patrick’s Day 2024.

It has been reported that Ms Lynch was on her way home from a night out in Monaghan with her boyfriend and his friends on March 16. Her last confirmed sighting was outside a national school.

Kelly’s body was discovered 400-yards from a bridge over the Ulster Canal around 30 hours later.

“Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern, Louth-Cavan-Monaghan Division, met with the family of Ms Kelly Lynch on 21st October 2024, and listened carefully to their concerns,” a spokesperson from An Garda Síochána said.

“Following this meeting, Commissioner Harris directed that a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) from a Division external to the Louth-Cavan-Monaghan Division conduct a peer review of the investigation into the death of Ms Lynch.

“An Garda Síochána is currently conducting that peer review of the original Garda investigation. An Garda Síochána is also assisting the Coroner’s Inquest and fully co-operating with the GSOC investigation. These processes are ongoing.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with information on the death of Ms Lynch to contact Gardaí.”

Kelly’s Mother Julieanne Lynch is also appealing for anyone who was in Monaghan on March 16 last year to come forward with any information they have no matter how small.

“I have so many questions and if more and more people will get behind me and are supporting us the more Kelly’s profile will be raised and I think that every family is entitled to a thorough investigation into the death of their child and no stone should ever be left unturned. Any parent in my position would be doing the exact same,” she said.

“I want to appeal for anybody who was in Monaghan, if anybody seen anything at all, anything that they might assume may be nothing, it could be significant information for us. If they could come to us or go to Monaghan Garda Station and you don’t even have to go in and give a statement, you could go in and talk to somebody anonymously.

“If there is anything that anybody knows, we need something, we really need the help from the public,” she concluded.

