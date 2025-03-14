+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Galway man denies making fake bank notes

Posted: 3:04 pm March 14, 2025

A MAN is set to stand trial in Enniskillen next month charged with almost a dozen counts of using fake bank notes.
Tadgh O’Lochlain of Furnish, Lettermullan, Co Galway is charged with 11 counts of tendering counterfeit currency, and one count of possessing counterfeit currency.
The 11 tendering charges relate to September 26 and 28 last year, while the possession charge relates to October 2.
Details of the case were not disclosed during the short review hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday, however the charges being before a local court indicate the alleged offences took place locally.
O’Lochlain was not present for the hearing, with his defence barrister stating it was difficult to get in touch with him as he lived on a remote island off the coast of Galway.
The case is due for contest at the court on April 2, and has been adjourned for a further review on March 31.

