Funding boost for Fermanagh drama group

FINANCIAL SUPPORT... Power NI representative Barry Rogan pictured with the CEO of Share Discovery Village, Darragh Collins, and members of the new Unity in Motion dance and drama project.

SHARE Discovery Village is inspiring a new Unity in Motion dance and drama project that aims to directly tackle social isolation in rural Fermanagh by bringing people together to move, create, and connect.

Power NI is supporting this positive initiative through its long-running Brighter Communities programme.

The project will run weekly dance and drama workshops, led by talented professional artists, at Share Discovery Village’s fully accessible Arts Arena. Groups like Kiladeas Learning Disability Day Centre, Lisnaskea Men’s Shed, and Lisnaskea Women’s Group will come together to share stories, build confidence and form meaningful connections, all while having a bit of fun along the way.

Advertisement

After they complete four months of workshops, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity in a special community performance to celebrate their achievements.

Darragh Collins, CEO of Share Discovery Village, commented, “We are thrilled to receive support from the Power NI Brighter Communities Fund, which will enable Share to deliver an enriching Arts Council REAP programme focused on dance and drama.

“This generous funding will provide vital opportunities for our community members to engage with the arts, build confidence and express themselves creatively. We are excited to see the positive impact this programme will have, bringing people together and creating a deeper connection to the vibrant world of dance and drama.”

Ashleigh O’Neill, Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI, said they are proud to support this fantastic project.

“It’s a great example of how creativity can bring people together, build stronger communities, and make a real difference,” she said.

Power NI’s Brighter Communities programme backs initiatives like this across the North, helping to create opportunities, tackle loneliness and spread joy where it’s needed most.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition