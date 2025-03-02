Four people rescued from stranded boat on Lough Erne

Members of the local RNLI team took part in yesterday's operation.

Four people stranded on a boat in Lough Erne were towed to safety yesterday afternoon.

Members of an RNLI team who were training nearby came to the boat’s aid around 3.30pm.

The stranded boat was a short distance downstream from the Ardowen Theatre.

AN RNI spokesperson said: “The volunteer crew came alongside the casualty vessel and assessed the four persons on board and found them to be safe and well and wearing their lifejackets.

“The lifeboat crew then assessed the casualty vessel for any damage and found that the engine was unable to restart.

“The four crew onboard the casualties vessel were transferred to the lifeboat. As the boat was adrift in the main navigation channel the helm took the decision, with the owners permission, that the safest option was to tow the vessel back to the public jetty at the Killyhevlin hotel.

“Lough Erne Coastguard Rescue Team met the lifeboat crew and casualties at the jetty who moored the vessel and assumed responsibility for the care of the people onboard.”

Speaking following the call out, Chris Cathcart, Volunteer Helm at Carrybridge RNLI, urged people to check their vessels before going out on the water.

“As the boating season commences on Lough Erne in the coming weeks we would ask all water users before setting out on your journey to carry out regular maintenance checks on your vessel, make sure you have the relevant charts required before starting your journey, lifejackets for all on board and a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble.

“If you see someone or something in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself the number to dial is: 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

