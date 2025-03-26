Forward Keys believes they have what it takes to win

When Angus Keys played his first Ulster Junior Cup Final in Kingspan Stadium in 2020 it was a day to remember. He scored the winning try as Enniskillen collected their first-ever Junior Cup title.

A dislocated shoulder injury to regular starter Alex Park opened the door for Keys that day and he quipped that scoring the winning try “was about the only thing I did in the match” as they were crowned champions against Armagh 2s.

