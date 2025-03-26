+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportForward Keys believes they have what it takes to win
Angus Keys

Forward Keys believes they have what it takes to win

Posted: 10:32 am March 26, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

When Angus Keys played his first Ulster Junior Cup Final in Kingspan Stadium in 2020 it was a day to remember. He scored the winning try as Enniskillen collected their first-ever Junior Cup title.

A dislocated shoulder injury to regular starter Alex Park opened the door for Keys that day and he quipped that scoring the winning try “was about the only thing I did in the match” as they were crowned champions against Armagh 2s.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Valley book place in Suzanne Fleming Cup Final Swimmers star at Ulster Schools’ Championships Local wrestlers excel at Enniskillen event

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:32 am March 26, 2025
Top
Advertisement