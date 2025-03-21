FODC reports ‘near misses’ with bin lorries

BOTH drivers and pedestrians are being urged to be more careful around bin lorries, after the Council said its crews had reported a number of ‘near misses’ in recent times.

Fermanagh and Omagh Council issued the appeal for road users to be aware of their own safety when driving or walking near local refuse collection vehicles after the reported incidents.

These ‘near misses’ on the roads included cars stopping too close to bin lorries, and cars mounting kerbs to overtake the lorries.

The Council said it was also aware of incidents where pedestrians had walked in the ‘work zone’ area of the bin lorries, particularly at the back of the vehicles where the lifting mechanisms operate.

“This is highly dangerous and poses a significant risk of injury or indeed fatality,” said a Council spokesman.

“The Council urges pedestrians to avoid walking too close to the vehicle and to adhere to the safety guidance displayed on the lorry which outlines safety of the public and the crews.”

Chair of the Council, Cllr John McClaughry, added, “The Council is committed to ensuring the safety of employees and the public in the delivery of its refuse collection service.

“I urge to road users and pedestrians to support our appeal and give our crews time and space to carry out their duties of emptying your bins safely.”

Police Insp Gary Irvine has also backed the appeal, stating road safety was a priority for the PSNI.

“We will continue to work with partners to help make our roads safer for everyone,” he said.

“Police would also encourage pedestrians to be aware of their personal road safety especially when crossing roads, being mindful of increased risk around larger vehicles.”

The Council has also urged the public to be respectful to its staff, and they pointed out are delivering an essential service.

“There is never any occasion when it is acceptable for them to be subject to aggressive or abusive behaviour,” said the spokesman.

“The Council’s refuse collections vehicles are fitted with 360o CCTV to protect employees and the public and to discourage aggressive and inappropriate driving and behaviour.

“If staff report incidents of dangerous driving or aggressive behaviour, Officers will review the CCTV foot and refer it to the PSNI as required.”

