Firearm incident accused pair to be returned for trial

A CASE involving a shooting incident in Irvinestown which police believe may have been the result of a retaliation over perceived lack of justice for an assault, is to transfer to Crown Court or trial.

Paul Sweeney (26) from Railway Park, Kesh and Terence John Maughan (33) from Townhill Park, Irvinestown are jointly charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Sweeney is further accused of having ammunition in suspicious circumstances as well as possessing the drugs cocaine and Pregabalin.

A detective constable previously explained that on the evening of 28 June the two male injured parties were walking along a road in Irvinestown when they observed a white van drive past. They recognised Sweeney in the passenger seat, and while they knew the driver to see they didn’t know his name.

The van turned and drove past the men again, but this time Sweeny put his right hand outside the window and pointed a pistol at them.

They saw “an orange flash followed by a loud band” and both fell to the ground although were uninjured. Police traced the van Sweeney address and another male, who turned out to be Maughan. Both were arrested and the driver was later released on bail.

Sweeney was charged, replying after caution “It’s a joke.” A search of the house revealed an empty box for airsoft Smith and Wesson handgun and fired, but intact black 9mm round.

In a nearby field, a small empty gun box was found along with a box of blank ammunition of the same brand recovered from the house. When Sweeney was searched a small bag powder and tablets were found in his hooded top.

While accepting the drugs, he denied all other matters during interview and couldn’t account for the items found in the house.

In terms of the items located in the field he claimed, “Anyone could have put them there.” Maughan was released on bail but Sweeney was brought straight to court for charging. The detective opposed bail stating Sweeney was previously the victim of assault by one of the alleged injured parties which was dealt with by a Community Resolution Notice (CRN) on June 1 2024.

He was extremely unhappy about how this was dealt with, having told police the injured party said had “put a hit on him for £3000.” While there is no intelligence around that, police believe the shooting “may be retaliation for the defendant’s perceived lack of justice,” said the detective. He added despite extensive searches no firearms have been received and if released Sweeney may be able to locate them leading to “an escalation in this dispute”.

Bail was set at £500 and Sweeney ordered to reside at an address approved by police..

