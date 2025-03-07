Fermanagh women to contest joint shoplifting charges

TWO women have appeared in court in relation to alleged shoplifting offences.

Ellie Ward (46) from Crevenish Park, Kesh and Rosie Ward (31) from Villa Terrace, Ederney are jointly accused of stealing various grocery items totalling at estimated £40.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on October 22 2023 in Irvinestown.

Defence lawyers for the pair entered not guilty pleas on their behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

District Judge Alana McSorley ordered them to return to court on March 19 when a contest date is to be fixed.

