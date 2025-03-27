Fermanagh women share experiences of misogyny

SPEAKING OUT.. Local women share their stories on harassment by men.

By Annie Flynn

FERMANAGH women have been speaking out on their experiences of harassment from men in public, and have raised concerns over the real-life consequences of growing online misogyny.

Two local women, who have asked to remain anonymous, have spoken to the ‘Herald about recent encounters that left them feeling uncomfortable.

Advertisement

“I was attending an event recently and had a man place his hands on my thighs as he was speaking to me while using vulgar language,” the first woman explained.

“I didn’t want to say anything, I worried I would make the group of people I was with feel awkward, but I regret that now.

“I shouldn’t be made feel uncomfortable with the worry of embarrassing someone who clearly isn’t giving me mutual respect.”

The woman said while she didn’t believe such behaviour was a new phenomenon, she worried the current rhetoric from male influencers on social media was deepening the problem.

“I believe these situations have been something woman have dealt with for years and will continue to struggle with,” she said.

“But I am worried that the ideas pushed online make this behaviour seem acceptable, especially young impressionable boys who might act up to impress their friends.”

The second woman explained how she was catcalled and harassed while walking home at night.

Advertisement

“I was walking to my car late in the evening and on two separate occasions I was approached by groups of young boys making comments about my body and making sexual innuendos,” she said. “I felt humiliated and scared.”

She was also concerned about the influence of the online male ‘role models’.

“I think young men, especially in Fermanagh due to its small size, are increasingly exposed to these so called ‘influencers’ that offer advice on how to treat girls in ways that are incredibly harmful,” she said.

“The conversation needs to be had, whether it’s with parents or among friends, we need to talk to our young men, it needs to be a community effort to tackle this issue.”

With concerns growing across society about the impact of the online ‘manosphere’, with a surge in popularity of social media influencers that identify as self-proclaimed misogynists, the PSNI recently launched a ‘Power to Change’ campaign.

This campaign aims to challenge young men and boys and to check and change their behaviours towards women and girls.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said,“Women are not responsible for preventing harassment or misogyny against them, it’s time that we men reflected on our own behaviours and attitudes – and those of our friends, family and colleagues – towards women and girls in order to prevent offending and make our society a safer place.”

To learn more about the “Power to Change’ campaign visit https://powertochange.info/ and begin the conversation now.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition