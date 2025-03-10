+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh woman to contest allegation of assault
court

Fermanagh woman to contest allegation of assault

Posted: 9:31 am March 10, 2025

A CHARGE of assaulting a woman almost exactly a year ago is to be contested, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.

Hollie Cashel (21) from Aghnaskew Road, Lisnaskea is accused of committing the offence on March 30 2024.

A defence barrister entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 19 when a contest date is to be fixed.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Today’s weather forecast for Co Fermanagh Today’s weather forecast for Co Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:31 am March 10, 2025
Top
Advertisement