Fermanagh woman battling to claim pothole damages

A LOCAL woman has been left furious following difficulty in making a claim after her car hit a pothole causing damage.

Ciara from Belleek was traveling on the Lough Shore Road on Saturday evening when just before the Magho view point coming from Enniskillen, she hit a pothole and as a result, got a puncture.

Ciara then had to drive her car to a safe spot and leave it there until she could get a call out on Monday morning.

“I spoke to the Department of Infrastructure this morning (Monday) and what an unhelpful bunch. They said to report the claim I needed pictures of the pothole and the postcode,” Ciara explained.

“We went to get the pictures at 1pm but the pothole was filled in, the workmen were having lunch at the Magho stop so I pulled in and got their job number. They didn’t have pictures but said it was at least three inches and it had a priority R1 which meant it had to be done today.”

“How was I to know the postcode of where the pot hole was, this was needed before I could get a reference number to make a claim. Even though it was on the Lough Shore Road a public highway, they needed a post code to proceed with giving me a reference.

“When it happened me on Saturday, I didn’t know I needed to take pictures. I was more concerned about getting my car to a safe place.”

Ciara is appealing for anyone who might have a picture of the pothole as she believes many others have hit the same pothole and caused damage to their tyres and rims.

“My damage is €1,400 approximately. As I live in Belleek it was more cost effective to get my repairs in Ballyshannon but the tyre rim is €1,100 through Audi Sligo versus £1,100 in Belfast,” Ciara added.

