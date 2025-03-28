Fermanagh unites in memory of inspirational Siobhan

LOCAL people have gone above and beyond to raise £10,000 for the Fermanagh MS Society, in memory of Siobhan Allister, who was a much-loved community champion and campaigner.

An outpouring of grief and sadness was expressed throughout Fermanagh in December when the hugely popular Irvinestown resident passed away following a long-battle with multiple sclerosis.

Following her death, a number of fundraising events have taken place to raise money and funds for the Fermanagh MS Society, in memory of the late mother-of-two who was respected by all.

“It’s amazing what has been achieved. There was many a time when Siobhan [Allister] raised £10,000 or more in a fundraiser,” group spokesperson, Philomena Mulligan, told the ‘Herald.

Following her diagnosis with the condition in 2009, Ms Allister became an active member of the Fermanagh MS Society, raising over £100,000 for the group which supports many people locally.

Ms Allister was a board member in the MS Society for Northern Ireland, where she was known for campaigning for better support for people living with the condition in rural Fermanagh.

The Fermanagh MS Society remains committed to supporting residents in the county.

“We’re here to support people in the county who are diagnosed,” explained Ms Mulligan.

“We provide therapies for them and do lunch outings for them a few times a year. It’s nice for us to meet up and talk to each other. A lot of people avail of them.

“There are a lot of people in Fermanagh who we don’t know about. People don’t want others to know or their employers to find out and we’re encouraging people to talk and speak openly.”

The MS Society for Northern Ireland said Ms Allister’s ‘legacy will live on’ following her death.

“Siobhan was a tireless advocate for people living with MS. Her passion, dedication and unwavering commitment to our community will forever be remembered,” a tribute read.

“Siobhan’s incredible fundraising efforts, her tireless work to support individuals navigating early diagnosis, and her prolific campaigning have made a significant impact on countless lives.

“She was a true inspiration to us all. Rest in peace, Siobhan. Your legacy will live on.”

