Fermanagh teacher guilty of sex assault on pupil

AN ENNISKILLEN secondary school teacher has been found guilty of the sexual assault of a young pupil.

David Baxter (65), of Killadeas Road, Lisnarick, was accused of sexually touching a child under 13 on an unknown date between February 1 and April 30, 2018.

Baxter, who is the former head of music at Erne Integrated College, was found guilty of the charge at Enniskillen Magistrates Court today (Tuesday).

