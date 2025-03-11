+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh teacher guilty of sex assault on pupil
Retired Fermanagh teacher David Baxter.

Fermanagh teacher guilty of sex assault on pupil

Posted: 6:29 pm March 11, 2025

AN ENNISKILLEN secondary school teacher has been found guilty of the sexual assault of a young pupil.

David Baxter (65), of Killadeas Road, Lisnarick, was accused of sexually touching a child under 13 on an unknown date between February 1 and April 30, 2018.

Baxter, who is the former head of music at Erne Integrated College, was found guilty of the charge at Enniskillen Magistrates Court today (Tuesday).

