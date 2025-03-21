Fermanagh sports clubs are now paying to recycle

LOCAL sports clubs are now having to pay to get recycling bottle banks emptied in Fermanagh, a recent Council meeting has heard.

At a recent meeting of the Environmental Services committee, Ulster Unionist Party councillor, John McClaughry, pointed out that mixed glass bottles which clubs such as Enniskillen Rugby Club and Kesh Football Club are paying to be disposed of, are not being recycled.

The discussion followed Councils’ consideration of a report published by DAERA, which outlined that the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council collected nearly 57,000 tonnes of waste last year.

The report showed 2.1% rise in waste collection in Fermanagh and Omagh District, however, the District had the lowest amount of waste arising in the North – accounting for 5.6% of the North’s LAC waste.

Waste and recycling operations account for approximately 35.1% of Fermanagh and Omagh District Councils annual revenue budget of £12.8 million.

The data outlined in the report gives an indication of the social, environmental and economic benefits associated with investing in recycling and waste reduction.

“It’s an extensive report which keeps us up to date, remarked cllr McClaughery, before asking for some latitude to discuss a problem which clubs face when recycling glass bottles.

“Currently, one club that I am involved with and a few other clubs tell me that we are now having to pay to get bottle banks emptied,” the Erne North Councillor said.

“The glass is also being mixed, and I know from a tour of Encirc that mixed glass is of no use to them.”

Fermanagh business, Encirc has been using advanced technology to produce high-quality container glass since 1998.

“I find it hard to believe that we are paying to get glass taken away from Fermanagh and we have a business that is bringing recycled glass into Fermanagh.

“I can’t see the economics nevermind the environmental benefits of that.”

Although three different colours of glass are being added to the recycling bank, it just all goes into the one lorry according to Cllr McClaughry, there is no separation.

“And if we don’t pay the money upfront they don’t come either, which seems quite strange.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007