+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh singer Magee takes US by storm
LOCAL STAR… Sean Magee was one of the main performers in America over St Patrick’s weekend.

Fermanagh singer Magee takes US by storm

Posted: 2:43 pm March 19, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH multi-instrumentalist Sean Magee was one of the performers in New York City over the weekend as huge crowds of Irish ex-pats turned out for a celebration of music and culture.

The Enniskillen man took centre stage at ‘Haswell Green’s’ in Time Square on Monday for the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations, which attracted a large crowd to the popular establishment.

Magee also performed in the venue on Saturday, before headlining at ‘The Wild Goose’ in Woodside on Sunday, as he continues to take the local music scene by storm.

The former Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champion has established himself as one of the top artists in Fermanagh and he’s earning national recognition, where he’s collaborating with major stars.

Magee’s set to share the stage with some of the country’s top talents at the much-anticipated ‘What’s De Craic Festival’ which is scheduled to take place in Kildare on Saturday, June 1.

“Sean almost brought the tent down on his own with an electric performance showcasing his amazing vocals and guitar playing, along with world-class fiddle playing,” a spokesperson said.

Magee received rave reviews recently after he released his latest single ‘Waterfall’.

The Enniskillen man starred in a video for his release, which captured some of the struggles that many men face in today’s society, while also showing that support and help is available.

Magee also teamed up with Scottish accordion player Calum McPhail, who recently performed in ‘Charlie’s Bar’ in Enniskillen, on the production of his single ‘The Leaving of Liverpool’.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh band The Tumbling Paddies to star on TG4 Country music greats heading to Ardhowen Theatre Cameron sisters release new music
Posted: 2:43 pm March 19, 2025
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2025 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA