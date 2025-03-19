Fermanagh singer Magee takes US by storm

LOCAL STAR… Sean Magee was one of the main performers in America over St Patrick’s weekend.

FERMANAGH multi-instrumentalist Sean Magee was one of the performers in New York City over the weekend as huge crowds of Irish ex-pats turned out for a celebration of music and culture.

The Enniskillen man took centre stage at ‘Haswell Green’s’ in Time Square on Monday for the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations, which attracted a large crowd to the popular establishment.

Magee also performed in the venue on Saturday, before headlining at ‘The Wild Goose’ in Woodside on Sunday, as he continues to take the local music scene by storm.

The former Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champion has established himself as one of the top artists in Fermanagh and he’s earning national recognition, where he’s collaborating with major stars.

Magee’s set to share the stage with some of the country’s top talents at the much-anticipated ‘What’s De Craic Festival’ which is scheduled to take place in Kildare on Saturday, June 1.

“Sean almost brought the tent down on his own with an electric performance showcasing his amazing vocals and guitar playing, along with world-class fiddle playing,” a spokesperson said.

Magee received rave reviews recently after he released his latest single ‘Waterfall’.

The Enniskillen man starred in a video for his release, which captured some of the struggles that many men face in today’s society, while also showing that support and help is available.

Magee also teamed up with Scottish accordion player Calum McPhail, who recently performed in ‘Charlie’s Bar’ in Enniskillen, on the production of his single ‘The Leaving of Liverpool’.

